E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of EONGY stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
