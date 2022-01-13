E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.