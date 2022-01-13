Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.95.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 202.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

