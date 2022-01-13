Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.