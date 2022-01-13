Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).
Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,429 ($19.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,362.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,362.70. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
