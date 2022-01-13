Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,429 ($19.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,362.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,362.70. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.27), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,609,139.57). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.15), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($990,599.58).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

