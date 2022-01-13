DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,332. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

