Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 4,456 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average is $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.28 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

