Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 3,553 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,383,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,074,000 after acquiring an additional 314,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,608. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,004. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.