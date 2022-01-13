Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

