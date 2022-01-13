Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $74,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

XYL stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.56. 11,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,529. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

