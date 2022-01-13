Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

