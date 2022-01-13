Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.90 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

