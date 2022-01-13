Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.48.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $228.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.