DMScript Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $121,071.60 and approximately $1,301.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.02 or 0.07667037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,649.74 or 0.99720466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00068856 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

