Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

