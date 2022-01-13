Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 4.8%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 118,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,107,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 243.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $355,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

