Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.53).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.62) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.67) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LON:DLG traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295 ($4.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,635,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 260.80 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 338.30 ($4.59).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

