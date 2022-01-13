DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $85.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,109.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.