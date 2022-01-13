Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

