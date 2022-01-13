Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$38.22 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

