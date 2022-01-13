DexCom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $490.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $567.37 and a 200 day moving average of $534.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,867. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DexCom by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

