Dev Ittycheria Sells 45,056 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30.

MDB traded down $41.66 on Thursday, hitting $390.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,685. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.