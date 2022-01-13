Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price to 5,600.00

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 5,800.00 to 5,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,600.00.

WZZZY stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

