Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.43 Million Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 353,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of CommScope worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CommScope by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.