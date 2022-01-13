Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,496 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

