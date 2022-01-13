Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 55,233 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Cabot worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Cabot by 29.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

