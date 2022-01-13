Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 751.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.85. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

