Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.06% of Citi Trends worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $553.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

