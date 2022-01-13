Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 663,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,659,142 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $40.61.

The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.