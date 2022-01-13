Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DAL. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -312.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

