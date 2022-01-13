Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.57.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DELL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

