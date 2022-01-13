Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.57.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DELL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
