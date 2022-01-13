DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

