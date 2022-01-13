Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Hits Market Capitalization of $224,381.17

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $224,381.17 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

