David Springer Sells 150,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTCI opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 2,104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 5,853.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

