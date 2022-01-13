Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

