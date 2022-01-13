DAV Coin Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $804,834.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.96 or 1.00181241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00316902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

