Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

DASTY stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

