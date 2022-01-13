Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DADA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Shares of DADA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,450. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 814,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

