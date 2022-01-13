D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $7.12 on Thursday, reaching $230.71. 100,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

