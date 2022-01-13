D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for about 3.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,417. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.