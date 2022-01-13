D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

TSM traded up $8.36 on Thursday, hitting $140.59. 1,322,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

