D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.71. 44,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,320. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

