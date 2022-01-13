CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,690,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.