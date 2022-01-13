CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.33-8.38 EPS.

CVS opened at $105.78 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.04.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

