CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.33-8.38 EPS.
CVS opened at $105.78 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.04.
In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
