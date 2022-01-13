Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.66

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $489,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $775,030. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 687,316 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

