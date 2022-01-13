Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $143.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

