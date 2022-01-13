CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 26.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 27.3% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 412,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 88,463 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.99%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

