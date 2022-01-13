CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAW. Zacks Investment Research cut CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of LAW stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,023,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.