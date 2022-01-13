Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Truist Securities

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.07.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

