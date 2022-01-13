Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report $586.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

