Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($114.53).
Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,767.16 ($119.01) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($142.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 48.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,876.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,957.49.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
