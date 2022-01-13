Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($114.53).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,767.16 ($119.01) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($142.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 48.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,876.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,957.49.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($137.08), for a total value of £201,980 ($274,168.59).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

